The Broadway Market is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day on March 7th

Between some Irish music, Irish dancing and an Irish food demonstration, the Broadway Market is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day on Saturday, March 7th.

The Rince na Tiarna dancers will perform at 11:30am.

The Blarney Bunch will take the Market Stage from 12:00pm to 3:00pm to perform a number of Irish songs.

From 1:00pm to 3:00pm, in this hand-on food demonstration, you can help prepare, bake, and enjoy some very special Irish Soda Bread and Irish Potato Soup with Barbara and Michael Keating from Sweet Temptations du Jour . Everyone will also be able to take home a small loaf of Irish Soda Bread to share! The Workshop is free, but space is limited, advance registration required. Please RSVP to pmohan@wedibuffalo.org or call or text (716) 202-8311 to reserve your space for a few hours of Irish fun.