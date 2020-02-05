City wants public input for the future of Buffalo’s Broadway Market

If you’re a Buffalo resident, here’s your opportunity to give input on what should happen to revive the Broadway Market and other future development as part of its overall 2020-2024 Consolidated Plan for Buffalo.

The City of Buffalo worked on improvements at the market ranging from WI-FI, to a new commercial kitchen, to a new police substation, and planned facade changes.

As part of a $50 million dollar East Side Improvement Program, the state is giving an additional $4 million to develop a master plan with the goal of making the market more of a year round destination beyond those traditional Easter and Christmas crowds.

To help guide its overall planning and the use of federal funding over the next five years, the city is now looking for public comments on an online survey. That would include elements like affordable housing and community development.

There will also be a public meeting set for February 11 from 6 PM to 8 PM at the Matt Urban Center located at 1081 Broadway.