There is no better place in Buffalo to get pączki than at the Broadway Market. Two different vendors selling with their own distinct styles! A lot of yummy, and a lot of fun.

The Broadway Market will be opening its doors at 7:00am on Fat Tuesday, February 25th.

There will be music by Polish music by Donna Docenko from 11:00am to 1:00pm.

Facebook event page, https://www.facebook.com/events/2440224076292413/.