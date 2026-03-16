Celebration of the Birthday of Chopin and Commemoration of Revolutionary War Heroes – Sunday, May 22

The “Celebrating the Birthday of Frederick Chopin and a Commemorating Revolutionary War Heroes on America’s 250th Anniversary” program highlights Revolutionary War heroes Thaddeus Kosciuszko, his aide-de-camp Agrippa Hull, and Casimir Pulaski. The multi-faceted program of music and more will be held at the Montante Cultural Center of Canisius University, 2001 Main Street, 14208 on Sunday, March 22, 2026 at 2:30 p.m. sponsored by the Permanent Chair of Polish Culture at Canisius University, the Polish Arts Club of Buffalo, and the Chopin

Singing Society.

The program will feature music by Chopin, rarely performed music of Kosciuszko, patriotic music, a visit from Agrippa Hull played by actor Charles Everhart, poetry of Phyllis Wheatley, the first African American author to publish a book of poetry, letters of Chopin, and a display of memorabilia related to the celebration. Featured performers along with Mr. Everhart include the Canisius University Chorale and the Chopin Singing Society, both under the directionof Dr. Brad Wingert, soloist Mary Beth Wrobel, and pianists Karen Schmid, Melanie Bebak and

Michael Cygan. A reception will follow. The event is free and open to the public. Ample parking is available in lots and on the streets. The program is made possible in part from a grant from the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Arts and Culture Initiative administered by the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo.