Photos: Buffalo’s Zubaidah Supermarket & Restaurant Grand Opening

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Checked out Zubaidah Supermarket & Restaurant located at Walden and Lathrop. Fantastic space. If you go, there’s parking in the rear or across Walden. A nice mix of Middle Eastern and typical supermarket staples. The newer immigrant Bangladeshi, Yemeni, and other Arab communities are definitely having a positive impact on the East Side by investing there. The last time I was in this building was when it was Niagara Hobby many moons ago.