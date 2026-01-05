Video: The Buffalo Central Terminal is Halfway Through Phase 2 Construction

The Central Terminal Restoration Corporation (CTRC) released a video today outlining progress on the iconic terminal and what’s to come.

From their Facebook page, “We’ve reached the halfway point of Phase 2 construction at the Buffalo Central Terminal, a $33 million investment supported by the Regional Revitalization Partnership. This phase focuses on safety and stabilization, restoring safe access to the Passenger Concourse, expanding use of the Plaza and the Lawn, and advancing the community-driven plan for reuse of the Main Terminal Building.

This video shares the scale and significance of the Central Terminal as this important work continues—and marks a major milestone in its ongoing preservation and future reuse.”