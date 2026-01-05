Alive Events Alive News B-F Churches B-F People B-F Places B-F Preservation

Opłatek and Kolęda Dinner Event at Saint Stanislaus Church in Buffalo on January 25

Christopher Byrd

All are invited to a special Opłatek and Kolęda event on January 25 at St. Stanislaus Church, 123 Townsend St., Buffalo, beginning with Holy Mass at Noon. After Mass, enjoy a delicious Polish dinner, singing of kolędy and carols, and breaking of opłatek.

RSVP by January 22 to Andy at 716-510-7562 or Andy@PolishProgram.com. Admission is $30 pre-sale/$35 at the door. Proceeds will support the work of the Polish American Radio Program and St. Stanislaus Church. The radio program is playing Polish Christmas music every Saturday in January at 11:00 a.m. on 1440 AM, 105.3 FM or online at https://WebrRadio.com.

Facebook event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/1582306776137069

