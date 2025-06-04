Buffalo’s Central Terminal is Advancing Towards Reuse

From the Central Terminal Restoration Corporation:

We have some big news today: The next step in development is to transform the Mail & Baggage Building and the Post Office Building!This will happen alongside our current work at the Main Terminal Building.

Our Developer Team – CB Emmanuel Realty, The Alexander Company, and Rise Community Capital – is moving ahead toward turning the Mail & Baggage and Post Office buildings into 90 to 110 affordable and attainable housing units. Other uses coming to those buildings are mixed-income rental housing; light industrial and maker space; co-working and collaborative spaces; and a series of mobility options and transportation linkages.

Currently, the Central Terminal Restoration Corp. is conducting major stabilization and repairs at the Main Terminal Building (the Tower and the historic Passenger Concourse), Entry Plaza, and Parking Garage. This critical work wouldn’t be possible without generous funding from the public/private Regional Revitalization Partnership. Work includes repair of masonry and roofs at the top of the Tower, abatement of hazardous materials from the Tower and Waiting Room, repair of the structural integrity of the parking structure, creation of a new emergency exit at Curtiss Street, repair of the interior Guastavino ceiling tiles, and extensive work to return a portion of the Passenger Concourse to its awe-inspiring glory. The temporary “buck hoist” elevator that runs up the western face of the iconic Tower facilitates the repair and abatement.