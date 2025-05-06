Last Mass for Buffalo’s St. John Kanty Church is on Sunday, May 18th

St. John Kanty Church will host its last Mass on Sunday, May 18th at 10:15 AM.
From St. John Kanty’s website:
Another Update: Saint John Kanty’s Last Mass on May 18, 2025: 10:00 Polish Hymns followed by 10:15 Mass
If you are interested in attending the dinner following Mass: phone the parish office BEFORE MAY 10: 716/893-0412 weekday mornings between 8:30-11.
Dinner is at Pott’s Banquet Hall, 41 South Rossler Avenue, Buffalo (in the Valu Plaza). Cost is $20 and includes pork chops, beef roll ups with stuffing, lazy pierogi, sweet & sour cabbage, mashed potatoes & gravy, chef salad, rolls & butter, dessert & coffee. Cash bar.
For those who have signed up for The Last Mass Choir: our rehearsals will be Saturday, May 10 at 3:30 p.m. and Saturday, May 17 at 9:30 a.m.! Please use the parking lot door to enter church. We will sing some beautiful hymns in Polish and English prior to the start of Mass.
It would be wonderful to see our pews filled!
More information on St. John Kanty can be found by clicking here.
Seeing a large turnout for the parish’s last Mass would be great. It has been a fixture in the neighborhood since 1892.
This is so very sad. I grew up in Polonia and left in 1964. It was a vibrant community which provided all of our needs. The churches were a vital presence. I remember that the chuches weren’t locked and we were able to go in and pray anytime. They were a place to find peace and quiet and closeness to our Father. A Safehaven from a busy world.
What will become of those beautiful buildings and the contents? The beautiful artwork, stained glass etc.?
Transfiguration had a terrible ending.
The backbone of a community is broken.
God bless us all.