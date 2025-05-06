Last Mass for Buffalo’s St. John Kanty Church is on Sunday, May 18th

St. John Kanty Church will host its last Mass on Sunday, May 18th at 10:15 AM.

From St. John Kanty’s website:

Another Update: Saint John Kanty’s Last Mass on May 18, 2025: 10:00 Polish Hymns followed by 10:15 Mass

If you are interested in attending the dinner following Mass: phone the parish office BEFORE MAY 10: 716/893-0412 weekday mornings between 8:30-11.

Dinner is at Pott’s Banquet Hall, 41 South Rossler Avenue, Buffalo (in the Valu Plaza). Cost is $20 and includes pork chops, beef roll ups with stuffing, lazy pierogi, sweet & sour cabbage, mashed potatoes & gravy, chef salad, rolls & butter, dessert & coffee. Cash bar.

For those who have signed up for The Last Mass Choir: our rehearsals will be Saturday, May 10 at 3:30 p.m. and Saturday, May 17 at 9:30 a.m.! Please use the parking lot door to enter church. We will sing some beautiful hymns in Polish and English prior to the start of Mass.

It would be wonderful to see our pews filled!