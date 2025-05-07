Alive Events Alive News B-F Places B-F Preservation

Celebrate Buffalo’s Bengali Culture at the Central Terminal on Saturday, May 17

The Buffalo Central Terminal is kicking off its 2025 Summer Season by celebrating the people and customs of Bengali culture. The event occurs for the Bengali Heritage Mela on Saturday, May 17, from 3 to 6 p.m..

“On May 17, we’ll come together to celebrate the rich heritage and culture of our Bengali community, right here in the heart of Buffalo,” said Sahi Chowdhury, Vice President of the United Buffalo Foundation and community liaison for the Buffalo Common Council. “This joyous moment of cultural exchange showcases the incredible talent of our local Bengali musicians, delicious food vendors, beautiful clothing shops, and exquisite jewelers. It’s a celebration of diversity and unity, bringing people together to experience the best of Bengali culture.”

Buffalo Bengali Community

Central Terminal

