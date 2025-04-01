One Night, Seven Churches Holy Thursday 2025 Buffalo

Broadway Fillmore Alive (BFA) has organized a self-guided pilgrimage of historic churches in Buffalo’s Downtown, First Ward, Ellicott, Broadway-Fillmore/Polonia, Lovejoy, and Kaisertown neighborhoods for the eighteenth year. This event will occur on Holy Thursday, April 17, 2025, as participants engage in the traditional visitation of the Blessed Sacrament at seven churches commemorating the Last Supper of Jesus.

This year’s churches include St. Anthony of Padua, Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Ss. Columba-Brigid, St. Stanislaus, Corpus Christi, St. Adalbert Basilica, St. Luke’s Mission of Mercy, St. John Kanty, St. Katherine Drexel, and St. Casimir.

Visiting typically begins after the Holy Thursday Mass, with most churches remaining open until 11:00 PM.

BFA’s Christopher Byrd states, “The churches nestled within Buffalo’s historic immigrant neighborhoods stand as magnificent testaments to faith and community, their grandeur and intricate details transporting visitors to a different time. This pilgrimage invites souls to immerse themselves in the profound religious, artistic, and cultural beauty that these sacred spaces embody. As you wander through their hallowed halls, each church tells a story, echoing with the whispers of generations past. This sacred season in the Roman Catholic calendar is perfect for quiet reflection and heartfelt prayer, allowing you to connect deeply with your spirituality and the traditions that have shaped these communities. The cherished practice of visiting seven churches provides an extraordinary opportunity to experience the warmth and purpose of Buffalo’s most beloved sanctuaries, each one a unique gem revealing the city’s rich heritage.”

We’ve prepared a Google Map that you can use on Holy Thursday for directions. You can access the map on this page, via the URL: https://tinyurl.com/seven-churches, or with the below QR code. You can use it with your phone to navigate to churches.

Why Holy Thursday? Why seven churches? The Seven Churches Visitation is a tradition that grew out of the time of prayer and adoration following Holy Thursday Mass. After the Mass of the Last Supper, we remember when Jesus asked his disciples to stay and watch with Him while they were in the garden. The Seven Churches visitation is a pilgrimage to various altars of repose in different churches that correspond to each of the seven places, or stations, that were made by Jesus between the Last Supper to His crucifixion on the cross. The seven stations consist of Jesus in the Garden of Gethsemane, Jesus bound and taken before Annas, Jesus taken before the High Priest, Caiaphas, Jesus taken before Pilate, Jesus taken before Herod, Jesus taken before Pilate, and Jesus given the crown of thorns and led to his crucifixion.

Upon entering each church, pilgrims visit the altar of repose, kneel, make the sign of the cross, and engage in private prayer and adoration.

The origin of the Seven Churches Visitation is typically credited to St. Philip Neri. He and a few friends would gather before dawn and set out on their “Seven Churches Walk.” These pilgrimages were designed to counter the raucous behavior of Carnival. The Walks became very popular and began to attract others.

