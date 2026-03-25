For the nineteenth year, Broadway Fillmore Alive (BFA) will host its self‑guided Holy Thursday pilgrimage through some of Buffalo’s most historic church neighborhoods—Downtown, the First Ward, Ellicott, Broadway‑Fillmore/Polonia, Sloan, Lovejoy, and Kaisertown. The tradition returns on Holy Thursday, April 02, 2026, inviting participants to take part in the longstanding custom of visiting seven churches to pray before the Blessed Sacrament, in remembrance of the night of the Last Supper.

This year’s pilgrimage route features a remarkable lineup of sacred sites: St. Anthony of Padua, Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Ss. Columba‑Brigid, St. Stanislaus, Corpus Christi, St. Adalbert Basilica, St. Luke’s Mission of Mercy, St. Andrew, St. Katherine Drexel, and St. Casimir.

Visitation begins following the Mass of the Lord’s Supper, with most churches remaining open late into the evening to welcome pilgrims.

BFA’s Christopher Byrd reflects on the significance of the night: “The churches nestled within Buffalo’s historic immigrant neighborhoods stand as magnificent testaments to faith and community, their grandeur and intricate details transporting visitors to a different time. This pilgrimage invites souls to immerse themselves in the profound religious, artistic, and cultural beauty of these sacred spaces. As you wander through these hallowed sanctuaries, each church tells a story, echoing with the whispers of generations past. The Lenten season in the Roman Catholic calendar is perfect for quiet reflection and heartfelt prayer, allowing you to connect deeply with your spirituality and the traditions that have shaped these communities. The cherished practice of visiting seven churches provides an extraordinary opportunity to experience the warmth and purpose of Buffalo’s most beloved sanctuaries, each a unique gem revealing the city’s rich heritage.”

More information about One Night, Seven Churches—including a downloadable brochure and an interactive Google Map—can be found at https://broadwayfillmorealive.org.

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