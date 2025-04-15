Found this little gem on the internet…a Traditional Polish Easter Basket and its Contents courtesy of the Polish Falcons of America.
Click here to view or download larger pdf file—>
4 thoughts on “A Traditional Polish Easter Basket and Its Contents”
Thank You
Thank you, I have great childhood memories of my mother fixing the basket. Miss western New York for all
The polish dingus celebrations
Lived in Buffalo, New York on the East side and sure do miss the Polish traditions and St. John Kanty’s church..Life changes and time waits for no one
Sure do miss the awesome smells and the butter lamb! Wish I could get one where I live now! Best memory of Easter time!