Boy Scout Troop 107 to Celebrate 100th Anniversary at Mass on May 4

Christopher Byrd

From St. John Kanty Church:

Join Troop 107 on Sunday, May 4 at 10:15 a.m. for a special Mass to celebrate their 100th anniversary! Light refreshments will follow Mass in the church rectory. All past members of the troop are invited to attend the celebration. A dinner is planned for September to further celebrate the many achievements of Troop 107 members.

