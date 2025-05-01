Boy Scout Troop 107 to Celebrate 100th Anniversary at Mass on May 4

From St. John Kanty Church:
Join Troop 107 on Sunday, May 4 at 10:15 a.m. for a special Mass to celebrate their 100th anniversary! Light refreshments will follow Mass in the church rectory. All past members of the troop are invited to attend the celebration. A dinner is planned for September to further celebrate the many achievements of Troop 107 members.
Follow the Troop Facebook page for further information:
https://www.facebook.com/Troop107/.
Discover more from Broadway Fillmore Alive
Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.