Alive Events Alive News B-F Places

Mosaics Workshop: Easter Designs on Saturday March 22 at the Adam Mickiewicz Library and Dramatic Circle

Christopher Byrd

Join us for an Easter Themed Mosaics Workshop on Saturday March 22 at Adam Mickiewicz Library and Dramatic Circle! In this workshop, you will learn the basics of making a mosaic to create a mosaic project of your choosing. A variety of tiles & glass beads will be available, and white grout will be used for this project.

All participants must purchase a ticket. Your ticket includes all materials and instruction.

*You are welcome to bring any special pieces/keepsakes to include in your project (ie. quarter sized baubles or trinkets, etc.)

Location: Adam Mickiewicz Library and Dramatic Circle, 612 Fillmore Ave, Buffalo, NY 14212

Time: 6:30-8:30pm; please arrive early to check in. Doors Open at 6pm

Instructor: Jennifer Hastings

To register and get more info, click here—>

Discover more from Broadway Fillmore Alive

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.


Related Posts

Alive Events Alive News B-F Churches

Join the Greater East Buffalo Family of Parishes for Corpus Christi Sunday – 06/22

Christopher Byrd
Alive Events Alive News B-F People B-F Places

Hawaii Themed Hot Dog Fundraiser for Buffalo’s Response to Love Center on 06/19/2025

Christopher Byrd

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.