Mosaics Workshop: Easter Designs on Saturday March 22 at the Adam Mickiewicz Library and Dramatic Circle

Join us for an Easter Themed Mosaics Workshop on Saturday March 22 at Adam Mickiewicz Library and Dramatic Circle! In this workshop, you will learn the basics of making a mosaic to create a mosaic project of your choosing. A variety of tiles & glass beads will be available, and white grout will be used for this project.

All participants must purchase a ticket. Your ticket includes all materials and instruction.

*You are welcome to bring any special pieces/keepsakes to include in your project (ie. quarter sized baubles or trinkets, etc.)

Location: Adam Mickiewicz Library and Dramatic Circle, 612 Fillmore Ave, Buffalo, NY 14212

Time: 6:30-8:30pm; please arrive early to check in. Doors Open at 6pm

Instructor: Jennifer Hastings

