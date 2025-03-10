Buffalo Central Terminal March 20th Workforce Opportunities Event

Alive Events Alive News

Are you looking for a construction job? The Central Terminal Restoration Corp. (CTRC) and Buffalo Construction Consultants want to connect construction workers with Prime Contractors seeking workers for the Buffalo Central Terminal Reuse Project and other opportunities in the construction field.

The Buffalo Central Terminal Workforce Opportunities event allows construction workers with a resume and OSHA-10 card to find work by meeting contractors in the region’s construction industry.

The Buffalo Central Terminal Workforce Opportunities event is March 20, 2025, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Matt Urban Center, 1081 Broadway, Buffalo. Job seekers are requested to bring an OSHA-10-hour or OSHA-30-hour training certificate and a copy of their resume.

For more information, contact Tyer Mekus at tmekus@buffaloconstruct.com.

To register, contact Dolly Randle at casnydmr@gmail.com or 716-370-9528.

