Alive News

Buffalo Rising: Modular Homes Planned for Broadway-Fillmore Streets

Around the Web

Three of Buffalo’s most unoccupied streets could see 30 to 60 new affordable modular homes under plans prepared by Crimar Group LLC.  The developer is seeking to purchase 53 vacant, City-owned lots on Detroit, Townsend and Wilson streets between Paderewski Drive and Broadway in the Broadway Fillmore neighborhood.

Crimar intends to construct 30-60 modular homes in three phases that would include single-story, two-story and townhome designs. The homes are expected to range in size from 1,250 square feet to 1,850 square feet with two to five bedrooms, two full baths and may have a detached garage and a driveway.

Read full story on Buffalo Rising—->

 

Discover more from Broadway Fillmore Alive

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.


Related Posts

Alive Businesses Alive Events Alive News

Black History Month Celebration Weekends in February at Buffalo’s Broadway Market

Christopher Byrd
Alive News B-F Churches

Update on the status of the three merging parishes in the Greater East Buffalo Family of Parishes

Christopher Byrd

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *