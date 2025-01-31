Buffalo Rising: Modular Homes Planned for Broadway-Fillmore Streets

Three of Buffalo’s most unoccupied streets could see 30 to 60 new affordable modular homes under plans prepared by Crimar Group LLC. The developer is seeking to purchase 53 vacant, City-owned lots on Detroit, Townsend and Wilson streets between Paderewski Drive and Broadway in the Broadway Fillmore neighborhood.

Crimar intends to construct 30-60 modular homes in three phases that would include single-story, two-story and townhome designs. The homes are expected to range in size from 1,250 square feet to 1,850 square feet with two to five bedrooms, two full baths and may have a detached garage and a driveway.