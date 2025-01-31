Black History Month Celebration Weekends in February at Buffalo’s Broadway Market

In addition to our regular year-round vendors, these vendors will be on hand for Black History Month!
|Cake Crazy Bakery
|Chicaliyah Desserts and Ellusions Events Café
|Dexter’s Hats, Caps & Things
|E-scent-ialities Body Care LLC All natural skin and hair care products
|Essentialities
|Forever Creations
|Glass with Class
|Inspire You More Jewelry & Tarot
|IYASAKA Handmade Japanese Accessories
|Julah’s Refresho LLC
|La La Licious
|Lillie Pearl Fashions
|Mumbo Wings 2/8 & 2/22 only
|NVEE Express LLC
|Oasis Bakery
|Papaarazzi Accessories – Glamorous Embellishments
|Pivot Party Solutions, LLC
|Renee’s Crochet
|Royal Ancestry Designs
|SeasonMeLord Assorted Household Accessories
|Second Chapter Book Store
|Tearra Creative
|Teresa Threet Jewelry
|Unapologetic Coffee
|Unique Boutique
|Veronica Salter
|World of Shaw
