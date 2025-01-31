Alive Businesses Alive Events Alive News

Black History Month Celebration Weekends in February at Buffalo’s Broadway Market

Christopher Byrd

In addition to our regular year-round vendors, these vendors will be on hand for Black History Month!

Cake Crazy Bakery
Chicaliyah Desserts and Ellusions Events Café
Dexter’s Hats, Caps & Things
E-scent-ialities Body Care LLC All natural skin and hair care products
Essentialities
Forever Creations
Glass with Class
Inspire You More Jewelry & Tarot
IYASAKA Handmade Japanese Accessories
Julah’s Refresho LLC
La La Licious
Lillie Pearl Fashions
Mumbo Wings  2/8 & 2/22 only
NVEE Express LLC
Oasis Bakery
Papaarazzi Accessories – Glamorous Embellishments
Pivot Party Solutions, LLC
Renee’s Crochet
Royal Ancestry Designs
SeasonMeLord Assorted Household Accessories
Second Chapter Book Store
Tearra Creative
Teresa Threet Jewelry
Unapologetic Coffee
Unique Boutique
Veronica Salter
World of Shaw

Christopher Byrd

