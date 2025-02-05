Celebrate Fat Thursday in Buffalo at St. Stan’s Adamski Social Center – 02/27/2025

Celebrate Fat Thursday /Tłusty czwartek! Free Admission! 5 to 10 PM!

Three time Grammy Nominated Polka Family Band! Pączki! Raffles! Polish food! Drinks! And more! We will celebrate Fat Thursday as they do all around the world with one of the biggest celebrations outside of Poland.

Fat Thursday is celebrated as it is the time to gather all your lards, fats, sugars, and make indulgences to eat before Lent. With it being Fat Thursday, leftovers can be eaten up until Ash Wednesday.

Invite your friends and family to bring them out for this wonderful annual tradition.

