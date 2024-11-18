Broadway Market Wine Festival November 22 & 23

Please come and support the Broadway Market and stock up on some wine for the upcoming holiday season!

FRIDAY & SATURDAY – NOVEMBER 22 & 23, 2024

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM free and open to the public

FEATURING WINES FROM

Chateau Buffalo

Honeymoon Trail Winery

Main Street Winery

Merritt Estate Winery

Victorianbourg Wine Estate

Vieni Estates Wine & Spirits

Woodbury Vineyards

AS WELL AS

Black Button Distilling

Duda’s Blues Family Farm & Winery

All your Broadway Market

favorites will also be available

LIVE MUSIC

Roots

the Band

Friday, Nov. 22

12:30 – 3:30pm

Janice Mitchell and the

Jim Beishline Trio

Saturday, Nov. 23

12:30 – 3:30pm

The Broadway Market – 999 Broadway – Buffalo, NY