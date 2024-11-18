wine glass bottle
Broadway Market Wine Festival November 22 & 23

Christopher Byrd

Please come and support the Broadway Market and stock up on some wine for the upcoming holiday season!

FRIDAY & SATURDAY – NOVEMBER 22 & 23, 2024
10:00 AM – 4:00 PM free and open to the public

FEATURING WINES FROM
Chateau Buffalo
Honeymoon Trail Winery
Main Street Winery
Merritt Estate Winery
Victorianbourg Wine Estate
Vieni Estates Wine & Spirits
Woodbury Vineyards
AS WELL AS
Black Button Distilling
Duda’s Blues Family Farm & Winery
All your Broadway Market
favorites will also be available

Bottles red wine store

LIVE MUSIC
Roots
the Band
Friday, Nov. 22
12:30 – 3:30pm
Janice Mitchell and the
Jim Beishline Trio
Saturday, Nov. 23
12:30 – 3:30pm

All your Broadway Market favorites will also be available!

The Broadway Market – 999 Broadway – Buffalo, NY

