Buffalo Mass Mob 49 at St. John Kanty Church on Sunday, 11/24

Buffalo Mass Mob is excited to announce that Mass Mob 49 will be held on Sunday, November 24, 2024, at the historic St. John Kanty Church in East Buffalo’s Polonia. The Mass will commence at 10:15 am, and the group invites everyone to join them in this communal celebration of faith and heritage.

St. John Kanty Church, established in 1892, stands as a testament to the vibrant Polish immigrant community that shaped the Broadway corridor of Buffalo. As we face the challenges of church closures within the Buffalo Catholic Diocese, including St. John Kanty, it is imperative that we come together to support these pillars of the city.

The Buffalo Mass Mob movement aims to shine a light on the architectural and spiritual treasures that historic churches represent. By ‘mobbing’ a church, we not only fill the pews and aid the collection basket but also raise awareness of the critical role these institutions play in the urban landscape of Buffalo.

Your presence means more than you know. It is a powerful statement of solidarity and a beacon of hope for the future of our churches. Let us unite in celebration and preservation of our city’s heritage.

The Mass Mob gives the public an easy way to come and support a church by simply showing up for Mass. These events have not only helped to raise awareness for the churches but also fostered a sense of unity and support within the community. The Mass Mob has proven to be a creative and effective way to celebrate the city’s rich religious heritage and the enduring spirit of its people. For more detailed information on past and future Mass Mob events, you can visit the official Buffalo Mass Mob website at www.BuffaloMassMob.org.