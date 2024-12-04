Come See Santa and Billy Bee on Saturdays, December 7th and 21st at Beejays Security Doors

Fun for the Kids!

Come See Santa and Billy Bee on Saturday, December 7th and Saturday, December 21st (10am – 2pm). Take a photo with Santa and Billy Bee! Enter to Win a Security Door! No purchase necessary. Beejays Security Doors is located at 1588 Broadway.

This is great opportunity to see Santa with the family and maybe win a security door.

Website: https://beejaysecuritydoors.com/

Facebook event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/9512075325487537