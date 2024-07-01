Alive Events Alive News B-F Places

BPO String Ensemble at Buffalo Central Terminal on Thursday July, 11

Christopher Byrd
A BPO string ensemble performs outside at Buffalo Central Terminal as part of the Central Terminal Summer Concert Series. This is sure to be a great event. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets.
Get ready for an unforgettable evening of music, food, and community vibes at the Central Terminal Summer Concert Series on July 11th for incredible performances from the BPO STRING ENSEMBLE and DRAY with UNIVERSAL PHUNK at the historic Buffalo Central Terminal.
5pm – Get something to eat and grab a seat!
6pm – BPO String Ensemble
7pm – DRay with Universal Phunk
Visit bpo.org/summer for our full summer schedule!

