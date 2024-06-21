New book by Greg Witul chronicles the history of the Chopin Singing Society of Buffalo

Nestled in the heart of Cheektowaga, New York, the Frederick Chopin Singing Society of Buffalo stands as a testament to the enduring power of music and community. Founded in 1899 by Boleslaus Michalski, a Polish immigrant and organist at St. Adalbert’s Basilica, the society has been a cornerstone of Buffalo’s cultural life for over a century.

The society recently celebrated its 125th anniversary, marking the occasion with a special event featuring a presentation and book signing by Gregory Witul, who chronicled the society’s history in his book “The Frederick Chopin Singing Society of Buffalo NY, 1899-2024”. This milestone event not only commemorated the society’s past but also looked forward to its future contributions to Buffalo’s cultural tapestry. You can purchase and find out more about the book by clicking here or at events that the Singing Society performs at. Their website http://www.chopinsingingsociety.com/.

You can also listen to an interview with Witul on the Polish American Radio Program by clicking here—>

The Frederick Chopin Singing Society of Buffalo remains a vibrant and vital part of the community, continuing its mission to celebrate and share the richness of Polish music and culture. Its legacy is a harmonious blend of history, culture, and the unifying power of song.