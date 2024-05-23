Source and Summit: A Concert for Eucharistic Revival at St. Adalbert Basilica on June 2nd

The St. John Paul II Schola Cantorum will present, “Source and Summit: A Concert for Eucharistic Revival” on Sunday, June 2, 2024 at 3:00 pm at St. Adalbert Basilica, 212 Stanislaus Street, Buffalo.

The Catholic Church tells us that the Eucharist is the “source and summit of Christian life”. The Eucharist is the theme for this concert which will celebrate the Year of Eucharistic Revival in our Diocese.

The St. John Paul II Schola Cantorum, directed by Steve Quebral, is an “a cappella” choir dedicated to preserving, promoting and performing sacred choral works from the great treasury of music of the Catholic Church. The choir will perform choral masterpieces by Allegri, Bruckner, Durufle, Liszt, Tallis, Byrd, Rheinberger, Victoria and others.

Free-will offerings will be accepted to support St. Adalbert Basilica.

For more information, follow the choir on Facebook and Instagram @JP2Schola, subscribe to their YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/@JP2Schola, or email them at JP2Schola@gmail.com.

Facebook event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/688992323257976/