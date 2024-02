Adoration, prayers, and anointing of the sick, followed by the rosary. Lourdes water and candles will be available!

Doors open at 2:15pm for this indoor service, however you are welcome to visit the outdoor Our Lady of Lourdes Grotto, as well as explore the beautiful basilica.

Saint Adalbert Basilica is located at 212 Stanislaus St. in the heart of Buffalo’s Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood.