Christmas Masses at Broadway-Fillmore Catholic Churches

Here are the Christmas Masses being offered in the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood this year.
St. Adalbert Basilica – 212 Stanislaus Street
Christmas Eve – 4:00 PM
Corpus Christi Church – 199 Clark Street
Christmas Eve – 11:00 PM
Christmas Day – 11:00 AM
St. John Kanty Church – Broadway at Swinburne
Christmas Day – 10:15 AM
St. Stanislaus Church – Peckham and Wilson Streets
Christmas Eve – Midnight Mass
Christmas Day – 12:00 PM (Polish)
The Christmas Season is a great time to come and support the neighborhood’s historic churches.