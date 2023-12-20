Alive Events Alive News B-F Churches

Christmas Masses at Broadway-Fillmore Catholic Churches

Christopher Byrd

Here are the Christmas Masses being offered in the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood this year.

St. Adalbert Basilica – 212 Stanislaus Street

Christmas Eve – 4:00 PM

Corpus Christi Church – 199 Clark Street

Christmas Eve – 11:00 PM

Christmas Day – 11:00 AM

St. John Kanty Church – Broadway at Swinburne

Christmas Day – 10:15 AM

St. Stanislaus Church – Peckham and Wilson Streets

Christmas Eve – Midnight Mass

Christmas Day – 12:00 PM (Polish)

The Christmas Season is a great time to come and support the neighborhood’s historic churches.


