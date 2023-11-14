Winter Fest at the Buffalo Central Terminal – December 9th

Looking for a way to spice up your winter? Look no further than Winter Fest at the Buffalo Central Terminal!
It will be a wonderland of festive fun for all ages.
You’ll enjoy:
– A scenic ride on a horse-drawn carriage
– A dazzling display of ice sculptures by local artists
– A meet-and-greet with your favorite winter characters
– A sing-along with talented holiday carolers
– A variety of crafts and activities for the kids
– A taste of the best local food vendors
Don’t miss this opportunity to experience the magic of the season at Winter Fest!
Mark your calendars!
Saturday, December 9 · 12 – 2pm EST
The event takes place outdoors.
Facebook event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/643009664712900