Pierogi, Placek and Chocolate Sale, plus Basket Raffle at St. John Kanty Church this weekend

Are you looking for some delicious Polish food and festive fun? Then you don’t want to miss the Pierogi & Placek Sale, Christmas Chocolates and Basket Raffle happening on December 2-3, 2023 at St John Kanty/St Adalbert Parish Community. You can stop by on Saturday from 12 to 3 pm or on Sunday from 10 am to 1 pm in St John Kanty Rectory — consider joining the St John Kanty parish community for mass at 10:15 am in church.

You’ll find mouth-watering farmers cheese pierogi and ‘kraut pierogi (only $12 for half a dozen), scrumptious placek (no raisins, just $7), and St Adalbert’s hand crafted Christmas chocolates that will melt in your mouth. Plus, you can buy some Opłatek for your Christmas Eve celebration and share this beautiful tradition with your family and friends.

And don’t forget to enter the Basket Raffle for a chance to win some amazing prizes!

The event takes place in the parish rectory right off the church parking lot. Just follow the signs.

St. John Kanty Church is located at the corner of Broadway and Swinburne in the heart of Buffalo’s old Polonia neighborhood. Directions—>

Church website: http://saintjohnkanty.com