St. Adalbert Basilica’s Mass of Remembrance – Nov. 4th

Christopher Byrd

St. Adalbert Basilica hosts an annual Mass of Remembrance, providing a chance to honor loved ones and support a historic church in Broadway-Fillmore and Polonia. The basilica is located at 212 Stanislaus St.

From St. Adalbert Basilica:

Please join us for our annual Mass of Remembrance to be held at St. Adalbert Basilica on Saturday, November 4th, 2023 at 5:30 PM. During this very special Mass we remember in a special way those who have gone before us. Singing at the Mass will be Our Lady of Pompeii Music Ministry. Celebrant will be Rev. Cole Webster. A reception will follow.

Those who would like to submit names to be remembered during the Mass are asked to complete and return the attached form – the names will be read and a candle will be lit in their memory.

Click here to download and print remembrance form—>

