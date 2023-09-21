MEAT RAFFLE sponsored by Saint John Kanty/Saint Adalbert Parish Community at St Katharine Drexel Hall, 135 North Ogden Street!

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 27, 2023 50/50 Basket Raffle Freezer full of meat from Camillo’s Sloan Market Doors open 6 p.m. First spin 7 p.m.

Tickets: $10. Beer & pop included. Reserve a table of 10 for $80!

You are welcome to bring food/snacks, but no outside drinks or alcohol is allowed. Pizza and sausage available for purchase from the kitchen of John Riccione!

Bring friends and family (reserve a table of 10), dollar bills, and a cooler for your winnings!

For tickets: call Barb at SJK (893-0412 weekday mornings until 11), or email stjohnkantybflo@gmail.com, or get yours in church following Sunday Mass.