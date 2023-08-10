Alive Events Alive News B-F Preservation

The Goats are Back at Buffalo’s Historic Concordia Cemetery

Christopher Byrd

Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 10am
Historic Concordia Cemetery
438 Walden Avenue, Buffalo 14211

Bring the family to meet the four-legged lawn mowers from Let’s Goat Buffalo. In the 1800s, before there was equipment, animals grazed here to help keep the grounds at Concordia trimmed. Come stroll through our historic cemetery and learn more about us, as well as Buffalo & Erie County’s history, from displays and researchers who will be available. This is a free event, but please leave the family dog at home.

If you have never been to Concordia Cemetery, it is a great historic place to check out and spend a morning or afternoon at.

Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/ConcordiaBuffalo

Website: https://concordiabuffalo.org/


