Buffalo Infringement Festival Invasion of the Broadway Market – August 5th

Christopher Byrd

Buffalo Infringement Festival’s annual invasion of the Broadway Market. It’s a lot of MUSIC, ART & FUN!

The Broadway Market – Saturday, August 5, 2023 – Noon to 5:00 PM

  • Morgan Jamie Dunbar (Lobby) noon-5pm • Stained Glass
  • Sea Bees (1st Floor Lobby) Noon-12:30 • Jangly rock band who adores grooves and melodies
  • Sonic Wranglers (2nd Floor Garage) Noon-1pm • A musical art installation with multimedia performances
  • Sardines (1st Floor Lobby) 12:45pm-1:30pm • Sardine is an alternative postpunk acoustic folkadelic rock quartet, an indie project playing original music with a few select covers.
  • The Missing Worker (2nd Floor Garage) 1-1:45pm • Not your dad’s progressive rock. Dirty prog. Wrestle with an alligator while high on a potent combination of street drugs prog.
  • Hayatidance and The Kind Killers (1st Floor Lobby) 1:45pm-2:15pm • Multi-dancer performance in both traditional and fusion belly dance style with a variety of props.
  • Bloodhounds (2nd Floor Garage) 2pm-2:30pm • Bloodhounds is a three-piece indie rock band from Cleveland Ohio
  • KneelDieMan (1st Floor Lobby) 2:30pm-2:45pm • A capella Neil Diamond tribute act.
  • Dancing in the Dark: Goth Skate Jam (2nd Floor Garage) 2:45pm-3:45pm • Leave daytime at the door and have fun getting in touch with your dark side. Watch as our skate-dancers show off their skills, with a whole gothic and punk-themed routine!
  • Tribute to our fallen musician friends (1st Floor Lobby) 3pm-3:30pm • Sissy, reads stories of Tim Sentmen, Josh Gage & a others
  • Jamison Hendricks (1st Floor Lobby) 3:45pm-4:45pm • Local singer-songwriter. Indie rock with post-rock tendencies.
  • Abstract Art with Jacob Lanning (Lobby) • Artist with a disability to shine and I paint live and sell paintings. My art brings out the emotions I feel with every piece.

To find out more about the Buffalo Infringement Festival, visit https://infringebuffalo.org.


