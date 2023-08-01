Buffalo Infringement Festival Invasion of the Broadway Market – August 5th

Buffalo Infringement Festival’s annual invasion of the Broadway Market. It’s a lot of MUSIC, ART & FUN!
The Broadway Market – Saturday, August 5, 2023 – Noon to 5:00 PM
- Morgan Jamie Dunbar (Lobby) noon-5pm • Stained Glass
- Sea Bees (1st Floor Lobby) Noon-12:30 • Jangly rock band who adores grooves and melodies
- Sonic Wranglers (2nd Floor Garage) Noon-1pm • A musical art installation with multimedia performances
- Sardines (1st Floor Lobby) 12:45pm-1:30pm • Sardine is an alternative postpunk acoustic folkadelic rock quartet, an indie project playing original music with a few select covers.
- The Missing Worker (2nd Floor Garage) 1-1:45pm • Not your dad’s progressive rock. Dirty prog. Wrestle with an alligator while high on a potent combination of street drugs prog.
- Hayatidance and The Kind Killers (1st Floor Lobby) 1:45pm-2:15pm • Multi-dancer performance in both traditional and fusion belly dance style with a variety of props.
- Bloodhounds (2nd Floor Garage) 2pm-2:30pm • Bloodhounds is a three-piece indie rock band from Cleveland Ohio
- KneelDieMan (1st Floor Lobby) 2:30pm-2:45pm • A capella Neil Diamond tribute act.
- Dancing in the Dark: Goth Skate Jam (2nd Floor Garage) 2:45pm-3:45pm • Leave daytime at the door and have fun getting in touch with your dark side. Watch as our skate-dancers show off their skills, with a whole gothic and punk-themed routine!
- Tribute to our fallen musician friends (1st Floor Lobby) 3pm-3:30pm • Sissy, reads stories of Tim Sentmen, Josh Gage & a others
- Jamison Hendricks (1st Floor Lobby) 3:45pm-4:45pm • Local singer-songwriter. Indie rock with post-rock tendencies.
- Abstract Art with Jacob Lanning (Lobby) • Artist with a disability to shine and I paint live and sell paintings. My art brings out the emotions I feel with every piece.
To find out more about the Buffalo Infringement Festival, visit https://infringebuffalo.org.