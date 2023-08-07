7th Annual Beau Fleuve Music & Arts Celebration at the Buffalo Central Terminal Sunday

The 7th Annual Beau Fleuve Music & Arts Celebration of music, arts and culture that will host a weekend long event starting THURSDAY August 24th to SUNDAY AUGUST 27th, 2023, in Buffalo, New York.

The main event of the weekend, the 7th Annual Beau Fleuve Music & Arts Celebration will be held on the historic grounds of the Buffalo Central Terminal on SUNDAY AUGUST 27th. Sunday will be filled with Music, Arts, Culture with diversity at the forefront for all ages. It will feature three performance stages, exhibiting art, installations and photog areas, food trucks, family fun zone, vendors village, Kids Biz fan favorite silent disco, backyard games, interactive activities and more. Diversity on Full Display

20+ Musical Performances will take place on three main stages from Regional Artist to Renowned National Recording and Touring Artist.

Headliner Legendary Producer & DJ MANNIE FRESH will be closing out the Celebration with some Top Billboard Hits & more. National Touring Slacker Pop Duo SUPER AMERICAN, Buffalo’s own & featured on AMERICAN IDOL’S Season 21 as a Top 20 Contender MATT WILSON, Rising Hip Hop Goddess CHE NOIR, from BOSTON- R&B Singer CD ROSE.

AFTER MANY YEARS… From Billy Drease to Edreys… A Beau Fleuve Exclusive. Return to the stage in celebration of renowned artist EDREYS WAJED that will feature a remedy of his song from his days as a Buffalo Hip Hop Pioneer Billy Drease Williams infused with an Art experience.

FROM NYC, LEGENDARY deejay TED SMOOTH aka “The King of The Remix” will be rocking the crowd with a tribute to “CELEBRATING 50 YEARS OF HIP HOP”

Nothing gets people dancing and smiling more than Latin Music. DJ AVEE & FRIENDS featuring sensational Bachata & Merenge Tipico BANDA LIGHT and more.

Along with a full Lineup of Grace Greenan, Dpondrums, Toneyboy, Free Music Party, Farrow, Inner City Bedlam, Underrated Evolution, Jon Jon, Kota Sovia, Leale, Spacebound, Dom Brown, G Premacy, OG Sole, Skillie Vanillie, Backpack Mafia & more.

THE ARTS Celebration Attendees will be able to enjoy and interact with several partnered Art Installations.

“CAFÉ “curated by artist & fashion designer BILLIE ESSCO will have a café inspired set design featuring his iconic CAFÉ clothing brand. “LIBERTY PAINT SPLASH SET” curated by MANDELA HUFF. “DENIM WALL” curated by NEKEA BROWN. “WELCOME” curated by VINNY ALEJANDRO in addition to 20 + Exhibiting Artist

TICKETS, FULL LINEUP & MORE INFO –Available at BeauFleuveMusicArts.com, up to date info @beauFleuvemusicarts (Instagram), Beau Fleuve Music & Arts Celebration (FB). All ages Event. Tickets Range from $10-$20. Kids under 5 are Free.