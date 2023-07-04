Buffalo Central Terminal Kicks Off Summer with July Community Events on the Great Lawn

The Buffalo Central Terminal kicks off the summer season with fun, free, and family-friendly events on the Great Lawn throughout the month of July. Join the Buffalo Central Terminal for the launch of the three-part “Central Terminal Summer Concert Series,” the first-ever “Family Movie Night” and the return of “Shakespeare in the Park.”

JULY EVENTS

July 13th — “Central Terminal Summer Concert Series”

5:00pm to 8:00pm

Buffalo native musicians Rod Bonner, Flute Johnson, and Farrow are set to rock the Great Lawn with original performances influenced by R&B, jazz, rock, and neo-soul. Music will be joined by local food trucks and vendors.

July 21st — “Shakespeare in the Park”

7:00pm to 8:30pm

Shakespeare in Delaware Park returns to the historic Buffalo Central Terminal with their second annual touring production “Where There’s a Will There’s a Play,” an hour-long performance featuring scenes and sonnets from Shakespeare’s most famous works.

July 27th — “Central Terminal Summer Concert Series”

5:00pm to 8:00pm

Get a taste of Buffalo’s music scene at the Terminal with performances from local musicians Jukeboxx, a four-piece funk and soul band, and Kimera Lattimore, a gospel-inspired singer-songwriter. Local food trucks and community vendors will also be available on the Great Lawn.

July 31st — “Family Movie Night”

at dusk

The Buffalo Central Terminal presents the first-ever “Family Movie Night” on the Great Lawn featuring the animated film “Zootopia” on the big screen and theater-style popcorn.

“We are so excited to be expanding the community events held on the Great Lawn,” said Monica Pellegrino Faix, Executive Director of the Central Terminal Restoration Corp. “From live jazz music to fitness boot camp and cartoon movie nights, we have a little something for everyone this summer at the Terminal.”

The Buffalo Central Terminal invites the community to enjoy all events on the Great Lawn with free admission. For more information and event updates, please visit the Buffalo Central Terminal website at www.buffalocentralterminal.org/events/.