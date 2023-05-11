Polish Genealogy and Polonia Fair at St. Stan’s on May 21

Polish Genealogy and Polonia Fair is free event at the St. Stan’s Adamski Social Center on Sunday, May 21 from 12:00 to 3:00 PM.

Event includes: Surname look-ups, research assistance, family history displays, presentation of “Poles and the Pan Am” at 2pm by Buffalo Council Member Joseph Golombek, Jr.

There will also be representatives from other Polish organizations in the area!

Facebook event page: https://fb.me/e/3CZoDQeHj

The Polish Genealogical Society of New York State (PGSNYS) is an organization dedicated to assisting individuals interested in Polish genealogy and family history research, particularly within the state of New York. The society aims to promote the study of Polish genealogy, provide resources and educational opportunities, and foster connections among individuals with Polish ancestry.

The PGSNYS offers various services and resources to its members, including access to their library and archives, research assistance, workshops, lectures, and publications. They also organize events and conferences related to Polish genealogy and heritage.

If you are interested in learning more about the Polish Genealogical Society of New York State, their website is a valuable resource. It provides information about membership, events, publications, and research resources. Additionally, you can reach out to them directly through the contact information provided on their website for any specific inquiries you may have.

Website: https://pgsnys.online/