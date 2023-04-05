Dyngus Day Tour Giveaway for Buffalo’s Central Terminal

DYNGUS DAY TOUR GIVEAWAY



We know that you miss the Terminal. And, the Terminal misses you too!



From now until Friday, April 14th enter to win a summer hardhat tour of this special place for yourself and a friend. Just make a gift of $5.00 or more to be entered and help preserve this living landmark for generations to come.



Click the link below to enter!



Enter the Giveaway







Make sure to save the date for our Post Dyngus Day Clean Up on Saturday, April 15th from 10 to 1pm where we will announce our winner!



You know after any good party comes the clean up party. So, do good for Dyngus Day this year and join the Buffalo Central Terminal, the Matt Urban Center, and the Central Terminal Neighborhood Association for our Post Dyngus Day Clean Up.