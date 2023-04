Thank you to Andy Gołębiowski, host of the Polish American Radio Program on WEBR Radio, for having me on his show. We talked about Broadway Fillmore Alive and Easter happenings in the neighborhood. The Polish American Radio Program is great. It has an audience which extends beyond Western New York. Click here to follow the show on Facebook and click here to go the program’s SoundCloud page, you can listen to an archive of old shows there.