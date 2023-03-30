St. Stanislaus Church’s Easter and Holy Week Schedule

The Mother Church of Buffalo’s Polonia | Easter and Holy Week Schedule

Saturday, April 1

4 pm Vigil Mass (English)

5:30 pm to 6:30 pm Confessions

Palm Sunday, April 2

12 noon Polish Mass (Radio Mass WLOF-FM101.7)

Holy Thursday, April 6

6:30 pm Mass of the Lord’s Supper (Polish/English)

Public adoration until 10 pm

Good Friday, April 7

12 noon Stations of the Cross (English)

3 pm Liturgy of the Passion of the Lord and

Divine Mercy Chaplet

Holy Saturday, April 8

1 pm Blessing of Food with Bishop Michael Fisher

8 pm Solemn Easter Vigil (Polish/English)

Easter Sunday, April 9

8 am Procession and Resurrection Mass (Polish/English)

12 noon Polish Mass (Radio Mass WLOF-FM 101.7)

Easter Monday, April 10

8 am Mass (Polish/English)

Saturday, April 15

4 pm Vigil Mass (English)

Divine Mercy Sunday, April 16

12 noon Polish Mass (Radio Mass WLOF-FM 101.7)

Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament and

Divine Mercy Chaplet

For more information about St. Stanislaus Church, visit http://ststansbuffalo.com.