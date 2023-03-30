St. Stanislaus Church’s Easter and Holy Week Schedule

The Mother Church of Buffalo’s Polonia | Easter and Holy Week Schedule
Saturday, April 1
4 pm Vigil Mass (English)
5:30 pm to 6:30 pm Confessions
Palm Sunday, April 2
12 noon Polish Mass (Radio Mass WLOF-FM101.7)
Holy Thursday, April 6
6:30 pm Mass of the Lord’s Supper (Polish/English)
Public adoration until 10 pm
Good Friday, April 7
12 noon Stations of the Cross (English)
3 pm Liturgy of the Passion of the Lord and
Divine Mercy Chaplet
Holy Saturday, April 8
1 pm Blessing of Food with Bishop Michael Fisher
8 pm Solemn Easter Vigil (Polish/English)
Easter Sunday, April 9
8 am Procession and Resurrection Mass (Polish/English)
12 noon Polish Mass (Radio Mass WLOF-FM 101.7)
Easter Monday, April 10
8 am Mass (Polish/English)
Saturday, April 15
4 pm Vigil Mass (English)
Divine Mercy Sunday, April 16
12 noon Polish Mass (Radio Mass WLOF-FM 101.7)
Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament and
Divine Mercy Chaplet
For more information about St. Stanislaus Church, visit http://ststansbuffalo.com.