Buy Black Buffalo every Saturday in February at Buffalo’s Broadway Market

Mayor Byron W. Brown, in partnership with Buy Black Buffalo, The Bills Foundation, Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York and The Broadway Market, today encouraged City residents and visitors to support the 2023 Black History Month at the Broadway Market celebration. Every Saturday throughout the month of February, beginning this Saturday, February 4th, participating Buy Black Buffalo retail vendors will be on site at the historic market, located at 999 Broadway, showcasing their unique products and items, from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm.
Throughout the month at the market, shoppers will receive a $25 Gift Certificate every time they make a purchase at a participating Buy Black Buffalo retail vendor who is stationed at The Broadway Market during Black History Month. The Gift Certificates will be issued on a first come, first serve basis, while supplies last, and can be used at any participating Buy Black Buffalo business, including those located at their permanent business addresses in neighborhoods citywide. The certificates will only be valid until Sunday, April 30, 2023. No change will be given.
Mayor Brown stated, “Supporting Buffalo’s Black entrepreneurs during Black History Month, and throughout the year, is a pathway to wealth creation for our community that sets the foundation for a new, stronger economy for the City. In partnership with Buy Black Buffalo, I thank The Bills Foundation and Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York for supporting this initiative at the Broadway Market. These types of investments in minority-owned businesses are important to Buffalo’s future prosperity and builds on the progress we’ve made to create a more equitable, inclusive, and just community for all City residents.”
The following is a list of participating Buy Black Buffalo retailers who will be stationed at The Broadway Market during the month of February.
- BEADED BELLAS WAISTBANDS
- BURKE SPORTZ
- CUSTOM CREATIONS BY SADE’ WALLACE
- DEXTER’S HATS, CAPS & THINGS
- E-SCENT-IALS BODY CARE LLC
- ESSENTIALITIES
- FOREVER CREATIONS
- GLASS WITH CLASS
- HEAVENLY TREASURE BOX LLC
- MARGIE’S SOUL FOOD
- MY WINNING LIFESTYLE/ AMWAY NORTH AMERICA
- NAIM CHAINS
- PAPARAZZI ACCESSORIES
- GLAMOROUS EMBELLISHMENTS
- SC PRETTY BOUTIQUE
- SECOND CHAPTER BOOKSTORE
- SWEET JARS
- SUNSHINE VEGAN EATS
- TERESA THREET JEWELRY
- UNAPOLOGETIC COFFEE
- INSPIRE YOU MORE JEWELRY & TAROT
- INTERACTIVE GAME
- JEANADORE
For a complete list of Buy Black Buffalo retailers, go to www.buffalony.gov or BroadwayMarket.org or Facebook/ BroadwayMarketBuffalo.
Throughout the month of February at the Broadway Market, shoppers will also be treated to live music on Saturdays, beginning at noon, featuring some of Buffalo’s best African American Musicians. On Saturday, February 25th, the Bills will host a special Buffalo Bills Giveaway from noon until 2:00 PM. There will also be free activities on February 25th for children and families, presented by Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York, from noon until 2:00 PM.
Additionally, Mayor Brown today directed the top of Buffalo City Hall to be lit red, black, and green on Wednesday, February 1st to mark the official start of Black History Month. He asked members of the Buffalo Landmark Illumination Team to do the same.
Black History Month is an annual observance originating in the United States, where it is also known as African American History Month. It began as a way of remembering important people and events in the history of the African diaspora and provides an opportunity to understand Black histories, going beyond stories of racism and slavery to shine a spotlight on Black achievement. It is also a good time to remember that while celebrated in February, Black History is American History, and should be celebrated year-round.