Come to Feb Fest at Buffalo’s Broadway Market each Saturday in February

The inaugural Feb Fest 2022 @ The Market will take place every Saturday throughout the month of February at the historic Broadway Market, located at 999 Broadway from 9 am until 5 pm, and feature live music, giveaways, unique retail pop-up shops, and much more! This event is free and open to all and a great way to celebrate winter in Buffalo, as well as Buffalo’s multicultural small business community.

“We invite all children and families to come to Feb Fest 2022 @ The Market on Saturdays throughout the month of February,” said Mayor Brown. “When you live in a city that has many months of winter, we need fun and entertaining activities. I thank Buy Black Buffalo for partnering with the City on Feb Fest 2022 @ The Market, giving us a great place to go on Saturdays in February, while showcasing our City’s diverse and talented small business community.”

Feb Fest 2022 @ The Market will feature live music, 12:30 PM -3:30 PM. 

  • February 5: Buffalo’s Own Foxy Brown and the Blues Men
  • February 12: Access to Afreeka Drummers 
  • February 26: Larry Salter Soul Orchestra

In addition, the following list of Buy Black Buffalo retail vendors will be on-site to showcase their items as part of Mayor Byron W. Brown and the City of Buffalo’s Black History month festivities.

  • Ronenetta Alexander/ Jessica Blakely – Infinite Scrub Shoppe
  • Sonia Banks – Sonia’s Expressions of Love
  • Jamillah Davis – Inspire You More Jewelry & Tarot
  • Jabrea Drake –  Flawless Royalties
  • Toni DuBois – Toni DuBois Agency, LLC
  • Pat Ghee – Sisters Nurturiing Sister P&L
  • Charlette Holmes – Charlie’s Rubs & Scrubs, LLC
  • Shetice Jackson – Cake Crazy Bakery
  • DeMario Johnson – Sweet Jars
  • Renee Mathews – Howard Hanna
  • Joy Mattison – Glass with Class
  • Jamilah Miller – Body Scrubs plus more!
  • Constance Pickett – Handbags
  • Danita Samuel – Ms. Photogenic
  • Banita Simmons – Royal Ancestry Designs
  • Leevaughn Spates – Journey Black, LLC
  • Shawn Thurmond Papaarazzi Accessories – Glamorous Embellishments
  • Tajae Williams – Beaded Bellas Waistbands
  • Alicia & Alisa Officer – Unapologetic Coffee

Additional support is being provided by the Buffalo Bills and the Buffalo Sabres. For more information, visit buffalony.gov.

