Come to Feb Fest at Buffalo’s Broadway Market each Saturday in February
The inaugural Feb Fest 2022 @ The Market will take place every Saturday throughout the month of February at the historic Broadway Market, located at 999 Broadway from 9 am until 5 pm, and feature live music, giveaways, unique retail pop-up shops, and much more! This event is free and open to all and a great way to celebrate winter in Buffalo, as well as Buffalo’s multicultural small business community.
“We invite all children and families to come to Feb Fest 2022 @ The Market on Saturdays throughout the month of February,” said Mayor Brown. “When you live in a city that has many months of winter, we need fun and entertaining activities. I thank Buy Black Buffalo for partnering with the City on Feb Fest 2022 @ The Market, giving us a great place to go on Saturdays in February, while showcasing our City’s diverse and talented small business community.”
Feb Fest 2022 @ The Market will feature live music, 12:30 PM -3:30 PM.
- February 5: Buffalo’s Own Foxy Brown and the Blues Men
- February 12: Access to Afreeka Drummers
- February 26: Larry Salter Soul Orchestra
In addition, the following list of Buy Black Buffalo retail vendors will be on-site to showcase their items as part of Mayor Byron W. Brown and the City of Buffalo’s Black History month festivities.
- Ronenetta Alexander/ Jessica Blakely – Infinite Scrub Shoppe
- Sonia Banks – Sonia’s Expressions of Love
- Jamillah Davis – Inspire You More Jewelry & Tarot
- Jabrea Drake – Flawless Royalties
- Toni DuBois – Toni DuBois Agency, LLC
- Pat Ghee – Sisters Nurturiing Sister P&L
- Charlette Holmes – Charlie’s Rubs & Scrubs, LLC
- Shetice Jackson – Cake Crazy Bakery
- DeMario Johnson – Sweet Jars
- Renee Mathews – Howard Hanna
- Joy Mattison – Glass with Class
- Jamilah Miller – Body Scrubs plus more!
- Constance Pickett – Handbags
- Danita Samuel – Ms. Photogenic
- Banita Simmons – Royal Ancestry Designs
- Leevaughn Spates – Journey Black, LLC
- Shawn Thurmond Papaarazzi Accessories – Glamorous Embellishments
- Tajae Williams – Beaded Bellas Waistbands
- Alicia & Alisa Officer – Unapologetic Coffee
Additional support is being provided by the Buffalo Bills and the Buffalo Sabres. For more information, visit buffalony.gov.