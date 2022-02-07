Alive Video: German Mass at Buffalo’s St. Ann’s Church and Shrine from 2009
St. Ann’s Church and Shrine on Broadway at Emslie had its last Mass on Sunday, April 29, 2012. The church has been sitting without any life for almost a decade. There have been various rumors over the years of new life for the church, but nothing has ever come to fruition. I still hope something can be done to ensure the future of these treasure, and to have it continue stand tall in East Buffalo.
About the video. I shot this at the St. Ann’s annual German Mass in 2009. The Mass was a way to pay tribute and celebrate the church’s German roots.