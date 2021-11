The Broadway Market’s annual November Wine Festival featuring wines from the Lake ErieWine Country, the Niagara Escarpment and urban winery, Chateau Buffalo, along with specialty food vendors and music.

All your Broadway Market favorites will also be available.

Music:

The Carol McLaughlin Quartet – Nov. 19 / Noon to 3pm

Larry Salter presents Roots his band – Nov. 20 / Noon to 3pm

Facebook event page: https://fb.me/e/1pD8J25Kj