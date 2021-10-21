VIdeo: Buffalo Common Councilman proposes new management of Broadway Market

From WKBW:

Buffalo Common Councilman Mitch Nowakowsi is looking to improve the broadway market’s image. He introduced a resolution that would establish new management to oversee day-to-day operations and implement a new strategic plan.

Currently, the market is managed by the City of Buffalo.

“Right now we have one city employee doing the job of seven. My resolution would allow an entity that could capacity build,” Nowakowski explained to 7 Eyewitness News Reporter Ali Touhey.