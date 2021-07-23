Take out an ad in Corpus Christi Church’s Dożynki Polish Harvest Festival Program

Corpus Christi Church is looking for individuals or businesses to take out ads in its program for the Dożynki Polish Harvest Festival program. The festival takes place on Saturday and Sunday, September 10 and 11, 2021.

From Corpus Christi Church’s website:

Corpus Christi’s Harvest Festival, which is celebrated on the East Side of the City of Buffalo, is an excellent opportunity for us to express our gratitude to God for all the blessings we receive living in America. It takes place on September 11 and 12, 2021.

This year we will be honoring Mr. Leonard Sikorski and Mr. Henry Bernat. These two parishioners are wonderful examples of hardworking individuals who continue to commit and dedicate their time and talents to the Parish.

If you like, you can present special wishes to Leonard and/or Henry in our program.

This is also an opportunity to advertise a business or other good & personal messages.

Booklets will be distributed to individuals as they enter the Church for the Dożynki – Harvest Festival Holy Mass at 5 PM, Saturday and 9:30 AM and 11 AM Sunday.

Please read and fill out the attached application below.

Thank you for your generosity and your support of our Festival and Parish.

Click to view ad form—>