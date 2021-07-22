Pine Grill Jazz Reunion on August 1 and 8 at Buffalo’s MLK Jr. Park

For the first two weekends in August the Buffalo’s African American Cultural Center presents the Pine Grill Jazz Reunion to honor the local, national and international artists who carry the jazz tradition forward. For 23 years the concerts have celebrated diversity through tribute to its truest American form – the legacy of jazz.

The event takes places on Saturdays, August 1 and 8 at Martin Luther King Jr. Park from 3:00 to 9:00 PM.

More info: https://www.aaccbuffalo.org/pine-grill-jazz-reunion