Wednesday evening Playtime on Superstreet begins June 9

Introducing Playtime with Parent Network! 💙👋

On Wednesday evenings throughout the summer, Parent Network in collaboration with other community organizations will be hosting an informational playtime hour on the outdoor greenspace located next to their building at 1021 Broadway St. Buffalo, NY 14212. The event runs from 4:30pm to 5:30pm.

Mark your calendars and join in for some fun, family friendly activities and get information on WNY programs and services.

https://parentnetworkwny.org/