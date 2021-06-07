Photos: Corpus Christi Procession in Buffalo’s Broadway-Fillmore Neighborhood – 06/06/2021

The annual Corpus Christi Procession between St. Stanislaus and Corpus Christi Churches took place on Sunday, June 6, 2021. The procession commemorates the Feast of Corpus Christi, which dates to the 13th Century, celebrates the institution of the Holy Mass and professes the real presence of Jesus Christ in the Eucharist. This ceremony has long been an important day in Polish culture that is observed with a public display of faith. Especially in recent years, hundreds of Western New Yorkers have participated in the church procession.

Here are photos of the procession by Kevin Pilarski.