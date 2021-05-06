Summer on SuperStreet kicks off on Saturday, May 15 at corner of Clark and Kent Streets

The Summer on SuperStreet kickoff is on Saturday, May 15 from 11:00am to 3:00pm. It is a community placemaking project at the corner of Clark and Kent Streets (Superman Corner) in the heart of Buffalo’s East Side Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood.

During the spring, summer, and fall, this greenspace is transformed into a community hub with fun, educational, healthy, and interactive programming for children and adults five days a week. The event is organized by Jericho Road Community Health Center and partners from across the city bring activities, food, health services, and entertainment on site to create a lively, celebratory atmosphere that the whole family can enjoy.

There are over fifty organizations participating in the kickoff, they include:

Big Bang Science with Buffalo Museum of Science (BIG science experiments with sound, air, and more!)

DIY superhero cuffs and Storytime on SuperStreet with EPIC – Every Person Influences Children

DIY superhero capes with Parent Network of WNY

Hands-on art project with the Albright-Knox Art Truck

Bookmobile (library on wheels) from Buffalo & Erie County Public Library – Central Library

Hands-on creative activity with Assembly House 150

Performance from the Buffalo String Works kids

Sports and free play with Algonquin Sports for Kids

Family fitness activity with YMCA Buffalo Niagara

Kids’ yoga with Spectrum Health & Human Services

Jump Start! with Young Audiences of Western New York (Teaching artists will lead workshops and demonstrations in various forms of dance and movement to show you new and exciting ways to stay active!)

Farmers market from Groundwork Market Garden

Gardening activity with Grassroots Gardens

Facebook event page for the kickoff: https://www.facebook.com/events/141703357918733/

The SuperStreet activities will take place 5-6 days a week through the end of September. You can view a calendar of events and find out more about the program by visiting https://eastsidesuperstreet.wixsite.com/.