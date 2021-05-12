Mental Health Advocates of WNY to host Mental Health Awareness Day for Buffalo’s Broadway-Fillmore Neighborhood on May 21, 2021

Mental Health Advocates of WNY (MHA) is hosting Mental Health Awareness Day on May 21st as part of our series of activities for Mental Health Month. This event will take place outdoors in the green space at the corner of Clark and Kent Streets, next to 1021 Broadway. The event will start at 11:00 a.m. and end at 2:00 p.m. There will be several mental health and wellness agencies in attendance providing information on their programs and services to Buffalo’s Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood. This event is generously sponsored by Independent Health.

Community members are encouraged to attend to learn about available mental health and wellness community resources for all ages. Mental Health Advocates of WNY will be providing free and confidential mental health screenings for adults. The Pride Center will be on site conducting free and private rapid HIV testing.

This event is part of an ongoing outdoor event series called Summer on SuperStreet. Summer on SuperStreet is a community placemaking project at the corner of Clark and Kent Streets (Superman Corner) in the heart of Buffalo’s East Side Broadway-Fillmore Neighborhood. During the spring, summer and fall, the green space is transformed into a community hub with fun, educational, and interactive programming for children and adults five days a week. Partners from across the city bring activities, food, health services and entertainment on site to create a lively, celebratory atmosphere that the whole family can enjoy. More information can be found at https://eastsidesuperstreet.wix.com/1021 .

Vendors on May 21st include:

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

Compeer Buffalo

Counseling Services of Upstate New York

Crisis Services

ECMC

Endeavor Health Services

EPIC- Every Person Influences Children

Jericho Road Community Health Center

Matt Urban Center

Mental Health Advocates of WNY

Parent Network of WNY

Preventionfocus

Pride Center of WNY

Restoration Society Inc.

Suicide Prevention Coalition of Erie County

Veterans One-stop Center

WNY Problem Gambling Resource Center

COVID protocols will be followed at the event. Vendor tables will be properly distanced and we ask that all attendees wear a mask and socially distance. We will have masks and hand sanitizer readily available. Parking is available on the surrounding side streets and at the Broadway Market parking ramp.

